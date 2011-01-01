Nurse Celia has been a Registered Nurse for 12 years, and has a BSN in Nursing. She has specialized in Labor & Delivery, Postpartum, but has also done Travel Nursing, & more. She has worked in prestigious hospitals and urban communities, making her fall more in love helping and mentoring others. Nursing students and her patients love her & she stands against nurse bullying. Nurse Celia is a wife and mom who was challenged in nursing school twice after failing.

