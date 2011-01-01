Building a Community of Healthcare Heroes
We are here to help students/adults of all ages who desire to be a nurse, but would like to know more information about the best journey to take. You can follow us in our Facebook Group listed below to get assistance & nursing tips. Thank you for stopping by and we can’t wait to work with you to help reach your dreams.
Nurse Celia has been a Registered Nurse for 12 years, and has a BSN in Nursing. She has specialized in Labor & Delivery, Postpartum, but has also done Travel Nursing, & more. She has worked in prestigious hospitals and urban communities, making her fall more in love helping and mentoring others. Nursing students and her patients love her & she stands against nurse bullying. Nurse Celia is a wife and mom who was challenged in nursing school twice after failing.
Learning from her is gold!
Learning is easier when you have an excellent teacher. Our faculty are passionate about the preparation they give to potential nursing students, to see if it’s something they want to commit to. They teach and bring their enthusiasm into their lessons, and make them come alive. They explain information necessary to help you decide which nursing route to take, to better serve you.
Are you in the beginning phases where you don’t know anything about becoming a nurse, or are you about to get into a nursing program? Maybe you are somewhere in between? Not to worry! We offer a variety of high-quality courses designed to prepare you for your next step. We offer assistance to help match you to your skill level.
Our mission is to embrace the pursuit of excellence both inside and outside the classroom. We encourage critical thinking and emphasize the learning process for your success.
